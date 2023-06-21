6 Month contract role with high-level, top tier client who are the market leaders in their field of expertise and an international footprint.
Job Purpose
This position will play a key role in the company’s transformation to a Scaled Agile Framework, a way of working that is anchored in continuous improvement, lean product delivery, business agility, and customer centricity.
Key Outputs may include but are not limited to:
- Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives
- Assist with release planning and communication
- Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams
- Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements
- Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress
- Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals
- Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization
- Remove impediments and make issues and problems visible; escalate as necessary
- Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination
- Build and maintain a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, judgment, or retribution
- Serve as the primary communicator of dependencies, timelines, and constraints for the team
- Empower the team to make appropriate commitments through story selection and task definition
- Grow team confidence to experiment, iterate, evolve, and learn
- Act as a buffer between external distractions to minimize disruptions
- Perform other duties as required and assigned by manager and upper management
- Seek out continuous learning and growth opportunities
Work Experience
· Three years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies
· Ability to work as part of a geographically dispersed team
· Ability to adapt to a changing environment
· Must be self-motivated and know when to seek guidance
· Solid stakeholder management, conflict resolution, and negotiation skills
Technical Skills or Knowledge
· Solid written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal, and collaborative skills; ability to communicate effectively to both technical & non-technical audiences
· Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe etc.
· Not afraid to raise issues and inspire change while being comfortable dealing with situations of conflict, ambiguity, and uncertainty
· Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable
· SAFe or other project certifications highly desired
· Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable
Preferred (would be advantageous)
· ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)
