Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month contract role with high-level, top tier client who are the market leaders in their field of expertise and an international footprint.

Job Purpose

This position will play a key role in the company’s transformation to a Scaled Agile Framework, a way of working that is anchored in continuous improvement, lean product delivery, business agility, and customer centricity.

Key Outputs may include but are not limited to:

Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives

Assist with release planning and communication

Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams

Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements

Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress

Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals

Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization

Remove impediments and make issues and problems visible; escalate as necessary

Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination

Build and maintain a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame, judgment, or retribution

Serve as the primary communicator of dependencies, timelines, and constraints for the team

Empower the team to make appropriate commitments through story selection and task definition

Grow team confidence to experiment, iterate, evolve, and learn

Act as a buffer between external distractions to minimize disruptions

Perform other duties as required and assigned by manager and upper management

Seek out continuous learning and growth opportunities

Work Experience

· Three years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies

· Ability to work as part of a geographically dispersed team

· Ability to adapt to a changing environment

· Must be self-motivated and know when to seek guidance

· Solid stakeholder management, conflict resolution, and negotiation skills

Technical Skills or Knowledge

· Solid written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal, and collaborative skills; ability to communicate effectively to both technical & non-technical audiences

· Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe etc.

· Not afraid to raise issues and inspire change while being comfortable dealing with situations of conflict, ambiguity, and uncertainty

· Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable

· SAFe or other project certifications highly desired

· Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable

Preferred (would be advantageous)

· ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)

