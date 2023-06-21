Senior Flutter Developer – Pretoria

To lead and participate in the development of high-quality mobile applications using the Flutter framework. Responsible for the development of Flutter for both IOS and Android. Incumbent will additionally be in charge of coordinating the development, testing, and deployment of projects.

DESCRIPTION OF RESPONSIBILITIES (not limited to)

1. Application Development

• Design, develop, and implement mobile applications using Flutter and Dart programming language.

• Utilize Flutter’s rich set of widgets and libraries to create user-friendly and visually appealing applications.

• Optimize the application for performance, responsiveness, and scalability.

Technical Leadership:

• Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior developers.

• Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of the Flutter application within the software ecosystem.

Architecture and Design:

• Design the overall architecture of Flutter applications, including data management and state management.

• Make informed decisions on application structure and scalability.

• Integrate Flutter applications with backend services and APIs.

Problem Solving:

• Analyse and solve complex technical problems that arise during the development process.

• Troubleshoot and debug issues, ensuring the application’s performance and stability.

• Stay up to date with Flutter’s ecosystem and apply best practices to overcome challenges.

Collaboration:

• Collaborate with designers, product managers, and backend developers to ensure seamless integration and alignment of the Flutter application with project requirements.

• Effectively communicate and coordinate tasks and deliverables with team members.

• Participate in Agile development processes and contribute to sprint planning and progress updates.

Quality Assurance:

• Write unit tests and conduct thorough testing to ensure the quality and reliability of the Flutter application.

• Perform code reviews, identify areas for improvement, and implement necessary optimizations.

• Ensure the application is compatible with various devices and screen sizes.

Continuous Learning:

• Stay updated with the latest trends, advancements, and best practices in the Flutter ecosystem.

• Continuously learn and explore new technologies, tools, and libraries to enhance the development process and improve application quality.

CORE COMPETENCIES:

Skills/ Attitude:

• Proficient in writing clean, maintainable, and testable code.

• Strong problem solving, debugging, and troubleshooting skills.

• Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

• Leadership and management skills.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Attention to detail and analytical.

• Strong work ethic/ reliable.

• Ability to work as part of a team or independently.

• Solution driver/ problem solver.

• Continuous learning mindset.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Matric and BSc degree in Computer Science, software engineering or related.

Knowledge of native Android or iOS development would be a plus.

4-5 years proven experience as a Flutter Developer, with a strong portfolio of mobile applications developed using Flutter.

Valid Code 8 Driver’s License and own reliable transport essential.

Must be well presented and professional

Knowledge:

• Extensive knowledge of Flutter framework and Dart programming language. • Strong understanding of mobile application architecture, design patterns, and best practices. • Experience with state management, data management, and integration with backend services. • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies. • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs and understanding of the Agile development life cycle. • Some backend development experience with C# and Kotlin.

BENEFICIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Experience of Flutter widgets for IOS & Android would be a plus.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and mobile libraries for networking.

Experience with continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) for Flutter apps.

Desired Skills:

BSC Information technology

Flutter

C# / Kotlin

