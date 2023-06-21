Senior Java Developer – Fairlands – R950K PA at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Fairland

Take your Java Development career to the next level!!!

Recognised internationally, this Leading First Class Financial House is scouting for a Talented Senior Java Developer to join their amazing technical team. Known for its innovation and cutting edge technology, this would be an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their industry knowledge and work with leading technology years ahead of its competitors!

This is a brilliant opportunity to work in SA’s best-rated banking environment with Joburg’s highly skilled Java professionals!

Non-negotiable must haves:

JAVA 8

JEE

ActiveMQ

IBM MQ

Tibco

Web Services

Spring Boot

Docker

CI/CD

Jenkins/Bamboo

Atlassian Tools

Microservices

JavaScript

TypeScript

WebSphere

JBoss

Maven

Gradle

Git

GitLab

Reference Number for this position is MK52491 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg Fairlands offering a cost to company of R950K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

