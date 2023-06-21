Senior Software Engineer

Responsibilities & Contributions

– Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications

– Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices

– Communicate with our clients throughout the development process

– Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (eg: Mobbing/Pairing)

– Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice

– Transform our clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery

– Supporting other Engineers

Knowledge & Experience

– Extensive working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js, also experience with AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.

– In-depth experience in software design and development, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills

– Excellent in-depth understanding and working experience of BDD, TDD and SOLID

– A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable

– Love clean code

– Extensive experience with web application development and deployment

– Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.

– At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role

– Excellent verbal and written English skills.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Microsoft Azure

NodeJS

React. js

Testing

Typescript

About The Employer:

Our client is a full-service digital agency based in Reading, UK, The Hague, Netherlands and Stellenbosch, South Africa. They strategise, design, and develop digital solutions for the private and public sectors. Their international team of over 90 professionals work

between all 3 locations delivering exceptional software solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position