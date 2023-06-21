My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
EE Candidates Only
Responsibilities
- MS SQL
- Working knowledge of SQL Server
- Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure
- Knowledge of general database concepts
- Understanding up to SQL Server 2019
- Working knowledge and understanding of SQL 2012 to 2019
- Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products
Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors
Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS
- Assistance with database design together with Client
- Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g., backup, replication, patching)
- Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g., user access, performance monitoring
- Response to analysis of Incidents of database
- Perform patching of database
- Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level
- Escalation of performance, security, or availability issues
- Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution
- Responsible for the definition, creation, and maintenance of Client application database structures
- Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications.
- Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.
- Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI
- Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS
- Research on emerging trends, functionality and architecture related to the DBMS
- Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited, and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area
- DBA performance enhancements
- Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database
- Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages
- Plan for implementation of DBMS upgrades
- Assist in / Develop Roadmap of DBMS future enhancements
- Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g., DR design, database design, installation instruction)
- Engage clients to understand emerging demands or business needs
- Evaluate more appropriate DBMS system for customer application
- Provide feedback to client on improvements in database design / use / work practices
- Direct Medium and Junior DBAs on tasks to complete
- Act as escalation point to Medium and Junior DBAs
- Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation
- Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
- Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database
- Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos
- User and security administration on the DBMS
- Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock, and unlock accounts.
- Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
- Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
- Troubleshoot security issues
- Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases
- Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
- Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases
- Knowledge of DBMS licensing models and ability to optimize licensing
- Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS
- Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security
- Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile
Experience
- Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification
- IT Data Analysis
- Database Knowledge
- Database Security
- Project Coordination
- Risk Management
- Organizational Savvy
- Manages Complexity
- Plans and Aligns
- Optimizes Work Processes
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SQL Server
- SOAP
- ODBO
- MSSQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- PowerBI