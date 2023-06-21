Senior SQL DBA – Western Cape Bellville

Jun 21, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior SQL DBA to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

EE Candidates Only

Responsibilities

  • MS SQL
  • Working knowledge of SQL Server
  • Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure
  • Knowledge of general database concepts
  • Understanding up to SQL Server 2019
  • Working knowledge and understanding of SQL 2012 to 2019
  • Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services, and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

  • Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors

  • Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS

  • Assistance with database design together with Client
  • Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g., backup, replication, patching)
  • Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g., user access, performance monitoring
  • Response to analysis of Incidents of database
  • Perform patching of database
  • Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level
  • Escalation of performance, security, or availability issues
  • Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution
  • Responsible for the definition, creation, and maintenance of Client application database structures
  • Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications.
  • Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.
  • Proven, demonstrable knowledge of SQL BI offerings such as SSRS, SSIS and SSAS and Power BI
  • Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS
  • Research on emerging trends, functionality and architecture related to the DBMS
  • Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited, and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area
  • DBA performance enhancements
  • Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database
  • Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages
  • Plan for implementation of DBMS upgrades
  • Assist in / Develop Roadmap of DBMS future enhancements
  • Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g., DR design, database design, installation instruction)
  • Engage clients to understand emerging demands or business needs
  • Evaluate more appropriate DBMS system for customer application
  • Provide feedback to client on improvements in database design / use / work practices
  • Direct Medium and Junior DBAs on tasks to complete
  • Act as escalation point to Medium and Junior DBAs
  • Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation
  • Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)
  • Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database
  • Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos
  • User and security administration on the DBMS
  • Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock, and unlock accounts.
  • Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions
  • Create, change, and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)
  • Troubleshoot security issues
  • Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases
  • Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies
  • Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases
  • Knowledge of DBMS licensing models and ability to optimize licensing
  • Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS
  • Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security
  • Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile

Experience

  • Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification
  • IT Data Analysis
  • Database Knowledge
  • Database Security
  • Project Coordination
  • Risk Management
  • Organizational Savvy
  • Manages Complexity
  • Plans and Aligns
  • Optimizes Work Processes



Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SQL Server
  • SOAP
  • ODBO
  • MSSQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • PowerBI

