Software Developer

A vacancy is available for a Software Developer with skills in JavaScript and TypeScript.

As a full-time member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and use your expertise to solve challenging problems.

The company specializes in developing custom workflow apps for businesses. Their goal is to help companies streamline their internal processes and improve communication between teams and individuals.

As a Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the latest technologies and contributing to the implementation of scalable, high-quality systems.

Requirements:

University Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

Experience with TypeScript and JavaScript.

Experience with Node.js.

A strong understanding of software development best practices, including design patterns, testing, and version control.

Experience working with relational databases.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Good communication skills and the ability to work well with a diverse group of people.

Responsibilities:

In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using TypeScript, JavaScript, and Node.js.

You will also be required to work with relational databases to design and implement full-stack solutions.

You will work closely with our team of developers and contribute to the design and implementation of scalable, high-quality systems.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

TypeScript

Node.js

Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

