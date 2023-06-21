Software Developer (ASP.NET/Core) (Remote) – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

MAKE a critical contribution using your coding talents as a Software Developer to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain software applications used to manage the business processes of a Specialist IT Service Provider. This will include research, design, documentation, and modification of software specifications throughout the software production life cycle. The ideal candidate must possess an Honours or Post-Grad Degree in a suitable field. A strong preference would be giving to individuals that are experienced in ASP.NET (either ASP.NET framework and/or ASP.NET Core). Preference to Cape Town candidates, but the client will also look at people outside of Cape Town.

DUTIES:

Key Outcomes –

Build high quality and well documented software applications using the Microsoft ASP.Net Platform (MVC 5).

Follow and recommend improvements to the Software Development lifecycle.

Follow and recommend improvements to the overall DevOps process.

Define, design, develop, integrate, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance software applications.

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization.

Integrate designs, flows and processes.

Industrialize solutions with DevOps.

Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data.

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant applications with an eye towards performance optimization.

Embrace emerging standards while promoting best practices.

Improve quality through application of TDD practices.

Write technical software requirements and documentation as needed.

Comfortable troubleshooting critical production issues.

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies; keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects.

Pay attention to Software Development process practiced by the team and help improve it, so we deliver products on time with quality following an agile approach.

Evaluate Developer code quality and provide input for performance evaluations.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by learning, applying and educating team on software best practices.

Help define the future technology stack build on top of Microsoft ASP.NET Core and one of the front-end technologies like Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.

Willingness to support, maintain and upgrade a legacy Microsoft ASP.NET MVC 5 technology stack.

REQUIREMENTS:

An Honours or Post Graduate Degree in a related field.

Strong preference would be giving to individuals that are experienced in ASP.NET (either ASP.NET framework and/or ASP.NET Core).

ATTRIBUTES:

Open mindedness and adapts to a variety of opinions and chances in technology.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

COMMENTS:

