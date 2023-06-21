Software Engineer

Responsibilities & Contributions:
- Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications
- Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices
- Communicate with our clients throughout the development process
- Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (eg: Mobbing/Pairing)
- Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-teammentoring, and sharing best practice
- Transform our clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery
- Supporting other Engineers
Knowledge & Experience:
- Extensive working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js, also experience with AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.
- In-depth experience in software design and development, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills
- Excellent in-depth understanding and working experience of BDD, TDD and SOLID
- A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable
- Love clean code
- Extensive experience with web application development and deployment
- Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.
- At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role
- Excellent verbal and written English skills.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Node
- Typescript
- Terraform
- Docker
- BDD
- TDD
- AWS
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
A comprehensive Digital Agency with operations in multiple locations worldwide. We specialize in devising, creating, and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions for diverse industries, both private and public. Our dedicated team of more than 90 experts collaborates seamlessly across all three sites to deliver outstanding software solutions.