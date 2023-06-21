Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Responsibilities & Contributions:

Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and agile best practices

Communicate with our clients throughout the development process

Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (eg: Mobbing/Pairing)

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-teammentoring, and sharing best practice

Transform our clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery

Supporting other Engineers

Knowledge & Experience:

Extensive working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js, also experience with AWS/ Azure, Terraform & Docker.

In-depth experience in software design and development, enterprise integration skills and microservice architecture skills

Excellent in-depth understanding and working experience of BDD, TDD and SOLID

A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable

Love clean code

Extensive experience with web application development and deployment

Working knowledge of continuous integration processes and pipelines.

At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

Desired Skills:

React

Node

Typescript

Terraform

Docker

BDD

TDD

AWS

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

A comprehensive Digital Agency with operations in multiple locations worldwide. We specialize in devising, creating, and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions for diverse industries, both private and public. Our dedicated team of more than 90 experts collaborates seamlessly across all three sites to deliver outstanding software solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position