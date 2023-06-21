Solutions Architech (CPT)

To manage and implement Company’s Azure cloud PaaS, SaaS & IaaS solutions as well as building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with the development team to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems and managing the existing and future state of the Company’s public cloud environment.

Continuous improvement/ refinement of business-critical systems

Qualifications & Requirements:

Microsoft Azure

Windows & Linux server OS

Azure Files & Azure File Sync

Scripting – PowerShell

Active Directory & Azure AD

Azure IaaS, PaaS & SaaS

Azure solutions architect and security essentials certification

Proven experience in Azure cloud platforms and infrastructure architecture design.

In-depth understanding of IaaS, PaaS & SaaS solutions.

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases.

Efficient communication skills.

Strong organizational and leadership skills.



Duties/Responsibilities:

Designing, modifying, and testing technical architecture

Provide recommendations and guidance to development teams.

Continually research the current and emerging technologies and propose changes where needed.

Inform various stakeholders about any issues with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assess the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Monitor emerging cloud trends and evaluates their potential impact on the broader organization.

Provide updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Project Lead for Pingo Azure modification project

Manage and improve system monitoring solutions (API GW, VM’s, SQL MI)

Desired Skills:

Azure

Powershell

Azure laas

Paas & SaaS

Windows OS

Learn more/Apply for this position