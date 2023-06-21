SQL Developer

Leading brands with massive market share

R 550 000 – R 750 000

Be in demand with this leading product range with over 12 years’ experience orchestrating digital business transformation and has a proven track record for achieving excellence.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Degree

5 years’ Experience

SQL expert

SQL data warehouse experience

ETL

Solid experience with creating views, sored procedures and tables in SQL

Desired Skills:

SQL

ETL

