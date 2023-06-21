Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

The Systems Analyst will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Their primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value. The incumbent will be expected to analyze business requirements using industry standard tools and methodologies and transforming them into systems specifications

Responsibilities

Analyse how the business requirements will be met by introducing changes to the application/s or creating new technology implementations

Examine existing systems to identify areas for improvement and integration

As part of the solution design, consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product

Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap, and data analysis

Ensure system designs are aligned with business goals and requirements and ensuring that requirements are accurate and complete

Facilitation of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize functional requirements as well as transfer knowledge

Produce fit-for-purpose specifications documenting the solution

Produce data models, activity, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence

Document and implement best practices, standards, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and designs are implemented and consistent with group architecture principals

Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analysts, project managers, architects, development teams, developers and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization

Ensure that all stakeholders are engaged and kept up to date

Experience

Relevant formal qualification / experience in systems analysis

Com, B.Sc. in Information Technology or Informatics would be preferable

+7 years Systems Analysis experience

7 – 10 years’ experience in the Investment industry

Experience in design and support of web-based solutions advantageous

Exposure to C#, XML, JSON, and COBOL essential

3 – 5 years Software development experience would be advantageous

Strong relational database expertise 3 – 5 years

Experience in DB2 and Microsoft SQL Server essential

Experience in SQL stored procedures essential

Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design

Strong data analysis skills

Strong Application Design expertise

Exposure to SCRUM essential and other Agile methodologies advantageous

Ability to work closely with all stakeholders to design and deliver solutions

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

C#

XML

JSon

COBOL

DB2

Learn more/Apply for this position