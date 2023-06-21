Technical Developer

Looking to work for a company that are all about digital transformation that delivers a world class Customer Experience then this role is for you

Do you love working with security and servers?

My Client is looking for an Technical Developer who has the following:

3-5 years experience in a Technical background

Network servers and security

Voice-iQ, SMS-iQ, Mail-iQ, Connect-iQ

AWS or Azure

Oracle

PL/ SQL

Unix / Linux

Agile

Python

Java

NodeJS

C#

C++

CI/CD

Jira

Confluence

Bitbucket

If you are interested in this role and meet the above requirements, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Network

Servers

Linux

Voice iQ

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position