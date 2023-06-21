Technical Developer – Gauteng

Looking to work for a company that are all about digital transformation that delivers a world class Customer Experience then this role is for you
Do you love working with security and servers?
My Client is looking for an Technical Developer who has the following:
- 3-5 years experience in a Technical background
- Network servers and security
- Voice-iQ, SMS-iQ, Mail-iQ, Connect-iQ
- AWS or Azure
- Oracle
- PL/ SQL
- Unix / Linux
- Agile
- Python
- Java
- NodeJS
- C#
- C++
- CI/CD
- Jira
- Confluence
- Bitbucket
If you are interested in this role and meet the above requirements, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Network
- Servers
- Linux
- Voice iQ
- Java