Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join our team.

The successful person will ensure the quality of all solutions are functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the platform.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Experience required:

3+ years in manual testing.

5+ years’ experience in automation testing (preferable on frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, etc. using Java or other relevant technologies)

Must have Investment background.

Strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo

DB and Postgres

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Script based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.

Integration testing skills.

Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.

Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.

Key Responsibilities:

Be responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Provide analysis input on User story acceptance criteria and requirements.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan before any project or planned operational work starts and keep it up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Apply test cases design, test scenarios, and adopt appropriate testing methods.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and

continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA

practices in the team.

Contribute to the team's predictability by maintaining a view of the team's

holistic test coverage.

Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Competencies and Skills

Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.

Operating knowledge of relevant tools technologies.

Application of the STLC SDLC.

Applying QA expertise.

Out of the box testing thinking patterns.

Skilled with end-to-end testing.

Ability to drive and enable data quality

12 month contract role

Location: Centurion (Hybrid working model)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

