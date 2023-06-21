Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join our team.
The successful person will ensure the quality of all solutions are functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the platform.
Qualification Required:
- Matric
- Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
Experience required:
- 3+ years in manual testing.
- 5+ years’ experience in automation testing (preferable on frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, etc. using Java or other relevant technologies)
- Must have Investment background.
- Strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo
DB and Postgres
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
- Script based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.
- Integration testing skills.
- Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.
- Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.
Key Responsibilities:
Be responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.
- Provide analysis input on User story acceptance criteria and requirements.
- Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
- Document the test plan before any project or planned operational work starts and keep it up to date.
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Continuously build test automation artifacts.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Apply test cases design, test scenarios, and adopt appropriate testing methods.
- Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and
continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA
practices in the team.
- Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the team’s
holistic test coverage.
- Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Drive collective ownership for testing.
- Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
Competencies and Skills
- Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.
- Operating knowledge of relevant tools technologies.
- Application of the STLC SDLC.
- Applying QA expertise.
- Out of the box testing thinking patterns.
- Skilled with end-to-end testing.
- Ability to drive and enable data quality
12 month contract role
Location: Centurion (Hybrid working model)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML