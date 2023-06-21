Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 21, 2023

We are looking for a Technical Test Analyst to join our team.

The successful person will ensure the quality of all solutions are functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the platform.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric

  • Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Experience required:

  • 3+ years in manual testing.

  • 5+ years’ experience in automation testing (preferable on frameworks like Selenium, Cypress, etc. using Java or other relevant technologies)

  • Must have Investment background.

  • Strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo
    DB and Postgres

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

  • Script based testing Preferred– Java and Java Script.

  • Integration testing skills.

  • Understand and apply principles of OOP in Automation testing.

  • Non-functional testing skills in security and performance test.

Key Responsibilities:

Be responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

  • Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

  • Provide analysis input on User story acceptance criteria and requirements.

  • Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

  • Document the test plan before any project or planned operational work starts and keep it up to date.

  • Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

  • Continuously build test automation artifacts.

  • Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests

  • Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

  • Apply test cases design, test scenarios, and adopt appropriate testing methods.

  • Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and
    continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA
    practices in the team.

  • Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the team’s
    holistic test coverage.

  • Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

  • Drive collective ownership for testing.

  • Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Competencies and Skills

  • Strong analytical and logic skills to problem solve.

  • Operating knowledge of relevant tools technologies.

  • Application of the STLC SDLC.

  • Applying QA expertise.

  • Out of the box testing thinking patterns.

  • Skilled with end-to-end testing.

  • Ability to drive and enable data quality

12 month contract role

Location: Centurion (Hybrid working model)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

