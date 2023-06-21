Test Analyst – Automation (2160) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- System reporting and dashboards
- Environment configuration and management
- Application configuration
- Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents
- Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents
- Support rollout team with application rollout
- System deployment and upgrade
- Support infrastructure rollout
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)
- 5+ years of experience
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Manual as well as automation test creation experience
- Manual as well as automation test execution experience
- Maintenance of automation packs
- Security and reliability test experience
- Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA & AWS Knowledge
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
Desired Skills:
- Java Knowledge
- AWS Knowledge
