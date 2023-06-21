Test Analyst – Automation (2160) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 21, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • System reporting and dashboards

  • Environment configuration and management

  • Application configuration

  • Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents

  • Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents

  • Support rollout team with application rollout

  • System deployment and upgrade

  • Support infrastructure rollout

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

  • 5+ years of experience

  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Manual as well as automation test creation experience

  • Manual as well as automation test execution experience

  • Maintenance of automation packs

  • Security and reliability test experience

  • Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA & AWS Knowledge

  • Web and digital project experience

  • Agile working experience

