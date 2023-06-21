Test Analyst – Automation (2160) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

System reporting and dashboards

Environment configuration and management

Application configuration

Analysis and resolution of environment and/or application incidents

Work with development team (as appropriate) to resolve application incidents

Support rollout team with application rollout

System deployment and upgrade

Support infrastructure rollout

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Computer Science Diploma / Degree (Preferable)

5+ years of experience

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Manual as well as automation test creation experience

Manual as well as automation test execution experience

Maintenance of automation packs

Security and reliability test experience

Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JAVA & AWS Knowledge

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

Java Knowledge

AWS Knowledge

• ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester

