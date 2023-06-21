Test Analyst (Manual)

You passion and skill as a Tester for Multichannel Automated Interactive Messaging Solutions? We have the role for you!
Relevant Experience:
- 3- 5 years in a Testing Role
- ISTQB Certified
- SQL
- Insurance or financial Background
Functions:
- Strong expertise in manual testing techniques, including test planning, test case design, and execution.
- Extensive experience in integration testing, ensuring the seamless interaction of various components and systems.
- Proficiency in defining and implementing automation testing frameworks, using industry-standard tools such as Selenium, Cucumber, or similar.
- Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies.
- Familiarity with financial services concepts, products, and regulatory requirements is highly desirable.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet project deadlines
Must haves:
- Creating test cases
- SQL
- Understand SDLC and STLC
- Jira agile processes
- Web UI/UX
- Regression testing
- Automated test tools and Platforms
Desired Skills:
- Manual Tester
- Tester
- SQA