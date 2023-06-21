Test Analyst (Manual)

Jun 21, 2023

You passion and skill as a Tester for Multichannel Automated Interactive Messaging Solutions? We have the role for you!
Relevant Experience:

  • 3- 5 years in a Testing Role
  • ISTQB Certified
  • SQL
  • Insurance or financial Background

Functions:

  • Strong expertise in manual testing techniques, including test planning, test case design, and execution.
  • Extensive experience in integration testing, ensuring the seamless interaction of various components and systems.
  • Proficiency in defining and implementing automation testing frameworks, using industry-standard tools such as Selenium, Cucumber, or similar.
  • Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies.
  • Familiarity with financial services concepts, products, and regulatory requirements is highly desirable.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

  • Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet project deadlines

Must haves:

  • Creating test cases
  • SQL
  • Understand SDLC and STLC
  • Jira agile processes
  • Web UI/UX
  • Regression testing
  • Automated test tools and Platforms

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Tester
  • Tester
  • SQA

