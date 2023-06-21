Test Analyst (Manual) – Gauteng

You passion and skill as a Tester for Multichannel Automated Interactive Messaging Solutions? We have the role for you!

Relevant Experience:

3- 5 years in a Testing Role

ISTQB Certified

SQL

Insurance or financial Background

Functions:

Strong expertise in manual testing techniques, including test planning, test case design, and execution.

Extensive experience in integration testing, ensuring the seamless interaction of various components and systems.

Proficiency in defining and implementing automation testing frameworks, using industry-standard tools such as Selenium, Cucumber, or similar.

Solid understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodologies.

Familiarity with financial services concepts, products, and regulatory requirements is highly desirable.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet project deadlines

Must haves:

Creating test cases

SQL

Understand SDLC and STLC

Jira agile processes

Web UI/UX

Regression testing

Automated test tools and Platforms

Desired Skills:

Manual Tester

Tester

SQA

