Ab Initio Software Developer at Banking Industry

Job Responsibilities:

– Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

– Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concepts.

– Research opportunities for data acquisition and new uses for existing data set processes for data modelling, mining, and production.

– Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing

– structures.

– Create custom software components (e.g., specialized UDFs) and analytics applications.

– Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g., scripting languages) to marry systems together.

– Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

– Collaborate with data architects, modellers, and IT team members on project goals.

– Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.

– Obtain information from the data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed.

– Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

– Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.

– Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate. Obtain information from the data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed.

– Providing inputs into IA’s and solutions

– Understand the Current Architecture Landscape, Target State and Road Map

– Insure end-to-end implementation and productionalisation of designs.

– Plan and conduct a workshop that bridges the gap between the written method and the specific project circumstances and project team requirements

– Present the solution at the relevant governance forums to obtain approval for solution designs, include:o EDII reviewso EDII Design Council reviews for pre-approval to submit to:o SAF for CSAs and LSOso EDS TRB for Macro Designs

– Determine overall complexity and scope of the solutions qualitative and architectural requirements. Convey a clear understanding of the business/stakeholder needs, rationale and priorities, review

– the system level solution requirements and the IT solution approach, the associated acceptance / success criteria, and the system architecture

– Prepare for various review gates (incl. Business Requirements, Systems Requirements,

– Preliminary design, critical design, test readiness and production readiness reviews), as appropriate to the specific delivery lifecycle

– Support the SCRUM Master, Product Owner, and squad with the following from an architectural perspective based on the Architecture and Design roadmaps and priorities

– Creation of Design and Development Epics and Stories and recipes, Backlog grooming, Sprint Planning, Sprints

Desired Skills:

IBM CDC / IIDR

KAFKA

etc. – Storage technologies: IBM zOS MF

LUW

SQL

Oracle

DB2WH

Isilon

Netezza

MS Power BI

Kerberos

TLS 1.2

JDBC type 4

AD

Identity IQ

Windows .NET framework

PowerShell

and C#

JavaScript

JSON and REST

Ab Initio – CDC DB2 – IIDR – Kafka – Hadoop Stack – Data Warehousing – Cloud –

ASP. Net Web API or ASP. Net MVC

NoSQL

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A financial services group in South Africa offering wholesale and retail banking services as well as insurance, asset management, and wealth management.

Our primary market is South Africa. We also operate in six other countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), through subsidiaries and banks in Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as offices in Angola and Kenya. Outside Africa, Nedbank provide international financial services in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.[2]

Employer & Job Benefits:

None- this is an Independent Contractor role

