Apple Vision Pro headset sparks mixed reactions

Apple’s Vision Pro, the mixed-reality headset unveiled at the June 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference, has created a substantial buzz in the tech industry, translating into a notable increase in Reddit discussions during the second week of June.

Among Redditors, there is a divergence of opinions regarding the device. While some are enamored with its functional and wearable technology, others have expressed reservations about its steep price, restricted gaming features, and brief battery life, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

Smitarani Tripathy, social media analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Mixed reaction was recorded among Redditors related to Apple’s new headset. A group of Redditors were impressed with Vision Pro as they see the device as a real functional, wearable tech. Meanwhile, Redditors also discussed many disadvantages of the device such as high-price, low battery support and not being a gaming-friendly device.”

Pricing

A further analysis of discussions revealed “Pricing” as one of the trending topics among Redditors on Vision Pro as they described the price of the product as highly expensive, though it comes with a fully 3D interface.

They are of the opinion that it cannot be a product for the masses given its price and it will deter many potential users from considering it.

Gaming and battery life

Several gaming enthusiasts among Redditors highlighted that they see it as a more enterprise-designed device than a gaming device as it does not have a dedicated controller to connect with the steam of gaming and has only for 1-2 hours of battery life.

Redditors also pointed out that the device could lead to disconnection from everyday human real life.

Competition

Besides other key topics of discussion, Redditors mentioned about the competition in the VR headset market.

They argued in favour of Meta’s Quest as an affordable VR Headset. Redditors also mentioned about the size of Sony’s PSVR2 headset, which they found quite larger when compared to Apple Vison Pro headset.

Besides this, Redditors also highlighted specifications related to display quality, size, processing, power, audio, and usage to differentiate between Apple Vison Pro and other AR/VR headsets which include PSVR2, Meta Quest2.