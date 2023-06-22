Automation Tester

We are seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. As an Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated tests to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers and quality assurance professionals, to identify test requirements, create test plans, and implement automation frameworks.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing.

Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies: Java (exposure to others will be beneficial: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (exposure to others will be beneficial: Cypress, Robot Framework, Karate, etc.)

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing when required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience using Appium (bonus).

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the necessary ceremonies.

Years experience: 5+

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

