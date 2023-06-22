Backend Python Developer
Hire Resolve has a client that is urgently in search of an experienced Backend Python Developer to join their team in Pretoria.
Responsibilities:
- Write effective, scalable code.
- Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance Integrate user-facing elements into applications.
- Test and debug programs Improve functionality of existing systems.
- Implement security and data protection solutions.
- Assess and prioritize feature requests.
- Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions.
- Python
- Django
- Scala
- SQL
- Cloud Exposure
Desired Skills:
