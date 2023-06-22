Backend Python Developer

Hire Resolve has a client that is urgently in search of an experienced Backend Python Developer to join their team in Pretoria.

Responsibilities:

Write effective, scalable code.

Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance Integrate user-facing elements into applications.

Test and debug programs Improve functionality of existing systems.

Implement security and data protection solutions.

Assess and prioritize feature requests.

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions.

R??????????????????????:

Python

Django

Scala

SQL

Cloud Exposure

