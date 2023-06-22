Backend Python Developer

Backend Python Developer

Hire Resolve has a client that is urgently in search of an experienced Backend Python Developer to join their team in Pretoria.

Responsibilities:

  • Write effective, scalable code.
  • Develop back-end components to improve responsiveness and overall performance Integrate user-facing elements into applications.
  • Test and debug programs Improve functionality of existing systems.
  • Implement security and data protection solutions.
  • Assess and prioritize feature requests.
  • Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions.

R??????????????????????:

  • Python
  • Django
  • Scala
  • SQL
  • Cloud Exposure

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Desired Skills:

