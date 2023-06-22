BI Developer

Jun 22, 2023

Position Overview:

  • Senior BI Developer with a minimum of 5 years of Power BI development experience.
  • The candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions using Power BI.
  • This is a 12-month contract position
  • Rate per hour: Market Related
  • Candidate will be engaging clients to gather specifications and delivering solutions with strong back-end and front-end experience.
  • The work model is HYBRID, allowing flexibility between remote and on-site work.
  • Johannesburg based.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Develop, design, and implement Power BI solutions to meet business requirements.
  • Gather specifications from clients and ensure alignment with their needs.
  • Create interactive dashboards, reports, and visualizations using Power BI.
  • Conduct data modelling and ETL processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
  • Optimize data queries and performance for efficient data retrieval.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to address data-related challenges.
  • Perform data analysis and provide actionable insights to support decision-making.
  • Ensure data integrity and security within the solutions.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest BI trends and technologies.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
  • Minimum 5 years of experience as a BI Developer with a strong focus on Power BI.
  • In-depth knowledge of Power BI tools, including Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX.
  • Proficiency in data modelling, data warehousing concepts, and ETL processes.
  • Strong SQL skills and expertise in working with relational databases.
  • Experience in designing and developing interactive dashboards and reports.
  • Excellent client engagement and requirement gathering skills.
  • Strong back-end and front-end development experience.
  • Ability to understand complex business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
  • Proven track record of delivering high-quality BI solutions within deadlines.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with other BI tools and technologies, such as Tableau, QlikView, or Looker.
  • Knowledge of cloud-based BI platforms, such as Azure
  • Familiarity with data governance and data quality management practices.
  • Understanding of data science concepts and machine learning algorithms.
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • Azure
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Tableau
  • Reporting
  • DAX
  • Microsoft BI
  • Data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position