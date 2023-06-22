BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position Overview:
- Senior BI Developer with a minimum of 5 years of Power BI development experience.
- The candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining business intelligence solutions using Power BI.
- This is a 12-month contract position
- Rate per hour: Market Related
- Candidate will be engaging clients to gather specifications and delivering solutions with strong back-end and front-end experience.
- The work model is HYBRID, allowing flexibility between remote and on-site work.
- Johannesburg based.
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop, design, and implement Power BI solutions to meet business requirements.
- Gather specifications from clients and ensure alignment with their needs.
- Create interactive dashboards, reports, and visualizations using Power BI.
- Conduct data modelling and ETL processes to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
- Optimize data queries and performance for efficient data retrieval.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to address data-related challenges.
- Perform data analysis and provide actionable insights to support decision-making.
- Ensure data integrity and security within the solutions.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest BI trends and technologies.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Minimum 5 years of experience as a BI Developer with a strong focus on Power BI.
- In-depth knowledge of Power BI tools, including Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX.
- Proficiency in data modelling, data warehousing concepts, and ETL processes.
- Strong SQL skills and expertise in working with relational databases.
- Experience in designing and developing interactive dashboards and reports.
- Excellent client engagement and requirement gathering skills.
- Strong back-end and front-end development experience.
- Ability to understand complex business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality BI solutions within deadlines.
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with other BI tools and technologies, such as Tableau, QlikView, or Looker.
- Knowledge of cloud-based BI platforms, such as Azure
- Familiarity with data governance and data quality management practices.
- Understanding of data science concepts and machine learning algorithms.
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- Azure
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Tableau
- Reporting
- DAX
- Microsoft BI
- Data warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree