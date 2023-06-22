Data Analyst (Scientist) at Nutun

Internal Job Title: Optimization Analyst and Operations Support Specialist.

Department: Principal Operations.

Reports to: Executive: Principal Operations.

Main Purpose of Role:

The primary objective of the Optimization Analyst role is to enhance the operational environment, optimize revenue generation, and minimize costs within our organization.

This involves unpacking and analysing statistical and mathematical models, examining relationships between inputs and outputs, assessing various scenarios, sensitivities, stress-testing, accuracy, performance, and volatility in relation to operational (and model) performance. By challenging the existing models in the production operational environment, the Optimization Analyst will proactively drive optimization efforts and foster innovation.

Required Minimum Education / Training:

A degree in a mathematical, statistical fields.

4+ years’ experience with a strong background in actuarial and financial mathematics, statistics, data analysis.

Experience in collections, recoveries, banking environment is preferred.

A proven track record in developing and implementing optimization algorithms, as well as monitoring or validating statistical, mathematical, and machine learning models.

To have comprehensive understanding of the operational and recoveries environment, enabling them to focus on maximizing revenue while continuously improving operational efficiency.

Legal exposure advantageous.

Technical:

SAS (Base, Enterprise Guide and Enterprise Miner).

SQL.

Excel.

IFRS 9 advantageous.

Behavioral:

Innovative thinking.

Deciding and initiating action.

Leading and supervising.

Applying expertise and technology.

Analyzing.

Developing results and meeting customer expectations.

Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Desirable:

Legal and collections background.

Working with people.

Adhering to principles and values.

Relating and networking.

Persuading and influencing.

Planning and organizing.

Adapting and responding to change.

Key Performance Areas:

Critically examine and monitor or assess effects from operational output on Amortised Costs.

Stress-Testing of models.

Sensitivity and Scenario Analyses.

Increase operational performance to a desired state on multiple products with insights derived which underpins Amortised Cost.

Translating clear and definitive operational strategies and targets for implementation to underpin the desired state on multiple products.

Highlight operational inefficiencies or areas of improvement where Amortised Cost risk is evidenced.

Monitor and track focus products and highlight to the Operations Executive, areas of concern and opportunities in refinement on collections strategy both non-legal and legal.

Monitor performance and report to stakeholders

Reporting

Present analyses and findings to the relevant stakeholders

Develop and implement cutting-edge optimization algorithms, contributing to revenue maximization

Unpack and analyse statistical and mathematical models, evaluating their effectiveness in optimizing revenue and minimizing costs.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to integrate optimized models into the operational framework seamlessly.

Stay abreast of industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to operational optimization and revenue maximization.

Desired Skills:

SAS

SQL

IFRS9

Statistics

Data Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position