Developer (Mobile)

ENVIRONMENT:

An organisation that consolidates all person-level health data in the province to support service delivery and patient care, especially for priority health conditions such as HIV, TB and, more recently, COVID-19 is seeking to employ a skilled Mobile Developer on a 12-month fixed term contract, to join a highly motivated engineering team. The engineering team works on core components of the province’s health technology environment, focusing on building reliable enterprise software that is reusable, interoperable, and open source. The ideal candidate will have strong mobile app and front-end development skills, a strong academic background in Computer Science, preferably honors or master’s degree, although strong self-taught candidates will be considered and 3+ years’ experience in production enterprise environments.

DUTIES:

The successful applicants will be mainly responsible for mobile development on Catch and Match and associated databases, according to requirements specifications developed by the business analysis team.

There is an opportunity to become involved in the various NoSQL databases that are in use, as well as the interoperability layer.

There will be exposure to global health standards such as HL7 FHIR, LOINC, ADX and others, and developers will work with their counterparts at the and other local and international health technology organisations.

Products:

Successful applicants will be primarily working on the software products: Catch and Match is a ground-breaking Community Health Worker (CHW) Native Android mobile application. It is used by hundreds of CHWs to collect clinical information, which is then linked to patients in the public health system using a Node.js/MongoDB interoperability layer. Single Patient Viewer (SPV) and Open Integrated Health Platform (OpenIHP) is a multi-tier C# .Net MVC application that is used by hundreds of public health clinicians, epidemiologists and other staff to manage the health of patients in the public health system and has been used as part of the province’s COVID-19 response.



REQUIREMENTS:

Strong mobile app and front-end development skills.

Strong academic background in Computer Science, preferably honours or master’s degree, although strong self-taught candidates will be considered.

3+ years’ experience in production enterprise environments.

Experience in .Net development.

Experience in database design and development (relational and/or NoSQL).

Experience with agile development methodologies and ideally Jira or Azure DevOps.

DevOps experience including CI, Unit Testing, Automated Deployment.

Technologies

Primary:

Android App Development

C# MVC

Microsoft SQL Server

Couchbase

Fast Health Interoperability Resources

Github & DevOps

Secondary: MongoDB Node.js PowerBI



While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

