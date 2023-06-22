One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- 5+ Years’ experience in IT
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Experience and or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud Development.
- Knowledge and experience of the complete overview portfolio of how to structure the code delivery from
- Build, Deploy and Operate. Examples: Docker, Git, Jenkins, Terraform, GitHub, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, API.
- Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)
- Knowledge, IT standards, Software Security concepts
- Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality and cost matters. Examples: Agile Fundamentals, Agile Tools, Kanban, Six Sigma, Lean, Scrum
