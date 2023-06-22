DevOps Engineer

Jun 22, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • 5+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Experience and or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud Development.
  • Knowledge and experience of the complete overview portfolio of how to structure the code delivery from
  • Build, Deploy and Operate. Examples: Docker, Git, Jenkins, Terraform, GitHub, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, API.
  • Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)
  • Knowledge, IT standards, Software Security concepts
  • Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality and cost matters. Examples: Agile Fundamentals, Agile Tools, Kanban, Six Sigma, Lean, Scrum

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise

Desired Skills:

  • devops
  • cloud
  • aws
  • azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

