DevOps Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

5+ Years’ experience in IT

Technical and Functional Skills:

Experience and or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud Development.

Knowledge and experience of the complete overview portfolio of how to structure the code delivery from

Build, Deploy and Operate. Examples: Docker, Git, Jenkins, Terraform, GitHub, Kubernetes, DevOps, CI/CD, API.

Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)

Knowledge, IT standards, Software Security concepts

Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality and cost matters. Examples: Agile Fundamentals, Agile Tools, Kanban, Six Sigma, Lean, Scrum

Desired Skills:

devops

cloud

aws

azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

