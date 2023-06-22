External Technical Consultant (Hydraulics)

Jun 22, 2023

Our client in the East Rand is looking for Hydraulics Technical Consultant
Skills Requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Matric) or N5 certificate
  • Mechanical Engineering Diploma/Degree
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in the hydraulics industry
  • Good understanding of the hydraulics industry
  • Technically minded
  • Technical background
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Good problem solving skills
  • High ethical standards
  • Valid Driver’s license

Job Description

  • Client/Site visits o Find projects within the hydraulics industry
  • Identify customer problems and liaise with engineering department to solve the problems
  • Build relationships with customers on behalf of the company
  • Conduct market research to identify gaps and opportunities
  • Compile quotes for products, projects and systems
  • Liaise with all relevant stake holders
  • Provide internal training to fellow colleagues on products and technical matters
  • Provide technical assistance to all relevant stakeholders
  • Understand the product range and capabilities of the company

Desired Skills:

  • technical
  • consulting
  • hydraulics

