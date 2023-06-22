External Technical Consultant (Hydraulics)

Our client in the East Rand is looking for Hydraulics Technical Consultant
Skills Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric) or N5 certificate
- Mechanical Engineering Diploma/Degree
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the hydraulics industry
- Good understanding of the hydraulics industry
- Technically minded
- Technical background
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Good problem solving skills
- High ethical standards
- Valid Driver’s license
Job Description
- Client/Site visits o Find projects within the hydraulics industry
- Identify customer problems and liaise with engineering department to solve the problems
- Build relationships with customers on behalf of the company
- Conduct market research to identify gaps and opportunities
- Compile quotes for products, projects and systems
- Liaise with all relevant stake holders
- Provide internal training to fellow colleagues on products and technical matters
- Provide technical assistance to all relevant stakeholders
- Understand the product range and capabilities of the company
Desired Skills:
- technical
- consulting
- hydraulics