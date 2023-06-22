Front end developer

Technical Developer

Be part of a Winning Team

R30 000 – R40 000

My client specializes in Facility management and smart office technology. We are looking for a Front end developer with the following experience:

Minimum Requirements:

Python

FastAPI

SQL

Angular

Typescript

Postgres

Desired Skills:

Technical Developer

Python

SQL

