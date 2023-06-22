Front End Developer

Are you a talented Front End Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Front End Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years in Front End Development experience with a proven track record of multiple projects.

Will be working with Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, Reactjs and React Native, and others).

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing for multiple platforms)

Experience using Browser Development Tools (JavaScript, SQL, Typescript, or Similar programs).

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

Required Qualifications:

Matric

Related industry certifications

Preferred Qualifications:

Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc

Hybrid – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

