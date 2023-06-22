Front End/Full Stack Developer – React/Typescript – Remote Remote

Are you passionate about personalised medicine and want to be part of a groundbreaking venture in the healthcare industry?

The client have secured significant funding and are building a platform that works closely with doctors to develop a better way of using medicine.

As a Full Stack Developer, you will work with cutting-edge tools and technologies including React, [URL Removed] TypeScript, MySQL, AWS and GitHub. You’ll collaborate closely with the founders and Head of Tech researching, architecting and developing new features for the applications.

What they are looking for in the right Full Stack Developer:

Front-end development with some experience across full stack

Comfort working in a small team and tackling complexity

Experience with green-field projects

Enthusiasm for helping a company grow

Data-driven decision-making with a strong focus on user outcomes

Enjoyment of rapid prototyping and iterative development

Ambition to progress into a leadership role

You’ll get a competitive salary of up to £65K (plus share options) 25 days holiday + bank holidays, cycle2work, pension plan and flexible working hours.

You need to be based in the UK for this role, however you can work remotely and go into the office in London once a week, with this going down to fortnightly after the initial 3 months.

