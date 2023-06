Graduate C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

URGENTLY seeking for GRADUATE BSC Degree Developers.

Minimum skills required:

Qualifications:

BSC Degree or Honours in IT / Computer Science

Technical Skills

C#

MS SQL (T-SQL)

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

T-SQL

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position