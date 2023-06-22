HRIS Data Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

INGEST and analyse data from multiple sources and create complex reports to translate business needs into meaningful insights with SAP SuccessFactors being the master data source as the next HRIS Data Analyst sought by an Energy Company based in Cape Town. You will also be responsible for using innovative and modern reporting tools and techniques to automate the most-common, repeatable, and tedious data preparation tasks and reports as well as enhancement of current reports. The role also includes a portion of day-to-day support of SAP SuccessFactors and all its modules including new modules to be added. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Actuarial or other related field, or equivalent work experience & a Business Analytics Certification. You will also need 5+ years relevant work experience, have a proven record of working with APIs, Data analytics and visualization experience (involved in interpreting or analysing the data) & Advanced Microsoft Excel (e.g., pivot tables, macros/VBA, data mining, report-building, Power Query) and PowerPoint skills.

DUTIES:

Be the lead SAP reporting representative during sustaining phases of SAP projects and day to day needs focusing on Human Capital Management.

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Assist the operations to improve their management information and decision-making processes through sound statistical and analytical practice whilst utilising SAP tools to assist management.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Build complex reports by combining data from multiple data sources.

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities.

Work with business stakeholders to prioritize business and information needs.

Build, maintain, and support variety of reports utilizing appropriate reporting tools.

Build customized reports and enhancement of current reports.

Build data flow diagrams, process flow diagrams, dashboards and testing scenarios.

Gather user requirements and collaborate with global cross-functional teams including HR, IT, and other lines of business to deliver, design and implement solutions.

Oversee and support the daily administration of the SAP SuccessFactors system and its modules.

Resolve a wide range of issues and incidents related to SAP SuccessFactors.

Collaborate with HR Leadership, business process owners and other system specialists to configure, maintain, and operate the environment to support our business processes.

Perform Position Master and Master Data management activities as defined by relevant policies and management instructions.

Create and maintain system and process documentation and related policies and procedures.

Obtain multiple SAP SF Certifications.

Partner with local HR teams in processing hires, job changes, terminations, organisational structure changes, Assign location, supervisory, company, and cost center, and custom organisations.

Ensure data entered into the HRIS is monitored, maintained, reliable and valid.

Key Challenges –

Delivery of improved processes, data integrity, privacy and data quality to meet Africa and HR functional requirements; ability to analyse data integrity issues and collaborate with stakeholders to assist in process improvement efforts.

Coordinate the different interfaces and communication requirements between SuccessFactors and all the non-Axiomatic payroll countries.

Reconciling challenges of data within all the OU’s.

Ability to meet objectives within short timeframes and prioritize deadlines from multiple stakeholders.

Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects in a fast-paced environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Actuarial or other related field, or equivalent work experience.

Business Analytics Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Seasoned professional with 5+ years of work experience.

Proven record of working with APIs.

Data analytics and visualization experience (involved in interpreting or analysing the data).

Advanced Microsoft Excel (e.g., pivot tables, macros/VBA, data mining, report-building, Power Query) and PowerPoint skills required.

Highly skilled with distribution within the ORD/Advanced Analytics tool within SuccessFactors.

Strong experience in creating/building reports using SuccessFactors Report stories, canvas reporting, dashboard.

Demonstrated experience working with complex business rules and SuccessFactors API’s.

Previous experience in reviewing functional and technical requirements with vendors and development teams to ensure business requirements are understood and can be delivered.

Experience in designing, defining, and executing User Acceptance Testing (UAT) test strategies, scripts, and defect management.

Experience with developing job aid materials and delivering training sessions.

Strong data analysis, organisational skills and problem-solving skills.

Advantageous –

SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Certification.

Experience in configuring, testing, implementing, administering, supporting, and reporting on SAP SuccessFactors modules, with broader knowledge across the SuccessFactors platform, including Employee Central.

SAP SuccessFactors Reporting Stories and/or Microsoft Power BI skills.

