Intermediate Data Engineer Lead (Python, SQL and Docker)

Our bespoke client in the Investment industry is urgently looking for a experienced Intermediate Data Engineer Lead (Python, SQL and Docker) This role requires strong technical skills and leadership abilities.

Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt.

An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.

Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.

4-5 years’ experience for Intermediate Data Engineer.

Lead a team of junior data engineers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure successful project delivery.

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.

An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).

Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability.

