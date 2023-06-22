Intermediate Data Engineer Lead (Python, SQL and Docker)

Jun 22, 2023

Our bespoke client in the Investment industry is urgently looking for a experienced Intermediate Data Engineer Lead (Python, SQL and Docker) This role requires strong technical skills and leadership abilities.

  • Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt.
  • An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.
  • Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.
  • 4-5 years’ experience for Intermediate Data Engineer.
  • Lead a team of junior data engineers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure successful project delivery.
  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
  • Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.
  • An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.
  • An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).
  • Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability.

Desired Skills:

  • data engineer
  • python
  • SQL
  • Docker
  • Cloud
  • Git
  • metadata

