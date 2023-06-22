Intermediate Test Analyst

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Intermediate Test Analyst to join our team on a contract basis. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting thorough testing of our software applications to ensure quality and reliability. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, design test cases, execute test plans, and report any defects or issues. The successful candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and a keen eye for identifying areas of improvement. The position is based in Cape Town and offers a hybrid work arrangement with a combination of remote work and on-site collaboration.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Years experience: 4+.

Manual/ Functional testing.

Payments background.

Banking/Financial services experience.

Extensive back-end testing experience (SQL/ SoapUI/flat file testing and integrations).

API experience.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

QC experience.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position