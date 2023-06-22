Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 22, 2023

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Intermediate Test Analyst to join our team on a contract basis. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting thorough testing of our software applications to ensure quality and reliability. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, design test cases, execute test plans, and report any defects or issues. The successful candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and a keen eye for identifying areas of improvement. The position is based in Cape Town and offers a hybrid work arrangement with a combination of remote work and on-site collaboration.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Years experience: 4+.

  • Manual/ Functional testing.

  • Payments background.

  • Banking/Financial services experience.

  • Extensive back-end testing experience (SQL/ SoapUI/flat file testing and integrations).

  • API experience.

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

  • QC experience.

Work environment:

  • Contract position: (Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

