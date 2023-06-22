Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Intermediate Test Analyst to join our team on a contract basis. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting thorough testing of our software applications to ensure quality and reliability. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, design test cases, execute test plans, and report any defects or issues. The successful candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and a keen eye for identifying areas of improvement. The position is based in Cape Town and offers a hybrid work arrangement with a combination of remote work and on-site collaboration.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Years experience: 4+.
- Manual/ Functional testing.
- Payments background.
- Banking/Financial services experience.
- Extensive back-end testing experience (SQL/ SoapUI/flat file testing and integrations).
- API experience.
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
- QC experience.
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Hybrid)
- Location preference (Cape Town)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML