IT Developer (Finance)

We are looking for an individual who is passionate about process automation, business processes, seemless system integration and technical development. As a member of the Finance Development team the candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, gathering and defining requirements, developing and implementing automated solutions for Oracle eBusiness Suite R12.2.11 and other finance systems.

Key Responsibilities

• Assist with business requirements gathering

• Assist with technical solution design

• Participation in design and code reviews

• Develop and unit test code

• Documentation of requirements, designs and developed solutions

• Assist with user training initiatives

• Technical support the of Oracle EBS applications and peripheral systems

• Participation in developer forums

Qualifications and Experience

• BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma

• Appropriate Oracle courses or certifications an advantage

Experience/Knowledge:

• Minimum 2 years’ Oracle database development experience that includes SQL, PL/SQL

• Minimum 2 years’ Oracle application development experience

• A strong understanding of relational database concepts and security driven development

Essential Competencies

• Oracle PL/SQL on database version 9i or higher

Advantageous Competencies:

• Oracle Forms and Reports, XML Publisher and Workflow Builder

• Oracle eBusiness Suite Technical Development experience

• Oracle eBusiness Suite Functional Configuration experience

• Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition

• Experience with Unix/Linux Shell scripts

• Control M Workload Automation and Job Scheduling

• Development using Oracle OAF and Jdeveloper.

• Development using APEX

• Exposure to Agile/Scrum project methodology

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Apex

Linux

Oracle DB

PL/SQL

SQL

XML

