IT Developer (Finance)

We are looking for an individual who is passionate about process automation, business processes, seemless system integration and technical development. As a member of the Finance Development team the candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, gathering and defining requirements, developing and implementing automated solutions for Oracle eBusiness Suite R12.2.11 and other finance systems.
Key Responsibilities
• Assist with business requirements gathering
• Assist with technical solution design
• Participation in design and code reviews
• Develop and unit test code
• Documentation of requirements, designs and developed solutions
• Assist with user training initiatives
• Technical support the of Oracle EBS applications and peripheral systems
• Participation in developer forums
Qualifications and Experience
• BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma
• Appropriate Oracle courses or certifications an advantage
Experience/Knowledge:
• Minimum 2 years’ Oracle database development experience that includes SQL, PL/SQL
• Minimum 2 years’ Oracle application development experience
• A strong understanding of relational database concepts and security driven development
Essential Competencies
• Oracle PL/SQL on database version 9i or higher
Advantageous Competencies:
• Oracle Forms and Reports, XML Publisher and Workflow Builder
• Oracle eBusiness Suite Technical Development experience
• Oracle eBusiness Suite Functional Configuration experience
• Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition
• Experience with Unix/Linux Shell scripts
• Control M Workload Automation and Job Scheduling
• Development using Oracle OAF and Jdeveloper.
• Development using APEX
• Exposure to Agile/Scrum project methodology
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Apex
- Linux
- Oracle DB
- PL/SQL
- SQL
- XML