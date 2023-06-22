Junior Automation Teste – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior Automation Tester to join our team. As a Junior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for assisting in the design, development, and execution of automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will work closely with the senior automation testers and cross-functional teams to implement and maintain automated testing frameworks and tools. The successful candidate will have a basic understanding of software testing methodologies and a desire to grow their skills in automation testing.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java (any other is a bonus).

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium (Others will be a bonus: IntelliJ/.

RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress).

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Years experience: 2+ years of Automation testing.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Full time – hybrid)

Location preference (Cape Town)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position