Mid-Level Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Looking for a Mid-Level Java Developer who is looking to excel and grow their career.

Candidate must be well experienced with little intervention needed.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

Springboot

Maven

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Maven

Learn more/Apply for this position