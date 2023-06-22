Musk versus Zuckerberg: who would win a cage match?

Elon Musk posted a message on his social media platform Twitter that he was “up for a cage fight” with Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg responded to Musk’s tweet with a caption stating, “send me location”.

Analyzing both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s personal diets and fitness routines, health and fitness experts at Total Shape reveal how a battle of the billionaires would likely pan out.

“Following a rivalry of two tech titans that has been brewing, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have openly agreed to fight each other in a cage fight.

“Both billionaires have openly revealed enough insight into their diet and fitness regimes that allows us to determine which of the two would most likely come out on top.

“Cage fighting is considered a relatively dangerous sport – a full-contact sport where two fighters compete using different types of fighting techniques within a cage.

“Whilst all body types can get involved, having a certain body type, fitness regime and diet can work in your favor when it comes to cage fighting.”

Mark Zuckerberg versus Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg is 171cm, shorter than the average American male, and weighs around 70kg.

Zuckerberg has recently been showcasing his martial arts skills, after winning two medals in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

His recent fitness quest was participating in the ‘Murph Challenge’, an intensive challenge to run a mile, complete 100 pull-ups, 200 press-ups and 300 squats, before running a further mile, all while wearing a 9kg weighted vest.

Zuckerberg claims that his diet is turning more and more vegetarian-based as of late. He recently shared: “This year I’ve basically become a vegetarian since the only meat I’m eating is from animals I’ve killed myself.”

His go-to food is reportedly grilled chicken, having mentioned he likes grilled chicken for its high protein.

A spokesperson for Total Shape comments: “Zuckerberg’s ability to complete extreme fitness challenges and technique with mixed martial arts showcases he has substantial ability and endurance.

“Completing the widely recognized ‘Murph Challenge’ in 39 minutes 58 seconds is also extremely impressive.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is 180,3cm and weighs around 81kg.

The two men are physically quite different. Musk is 51, and has a larger build and structure, while Zuckerberg is 39 and has a much smaller build.

Musk has openly talked about his personal wellness and fitness regime. On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he said “The older I get, the harder [it is] to stay lean, that’s for sure.”

He does have a personal trainer, however he admitted that it’s been “a while” since they worked out together. Instead, he said he “lifts some weights” on his own.

He has said he doesn’t “love running” and that “I wouldn’t exercise at all if I could”.

Musk does have other active interests, and has admitted he’s dabbled in Taekwondo, karate, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. As well as introducing his kids to jiu-jitsu from the age of 6.

When it comes to his diet, he has claimed he starts his day with octopus, a bowl of ice cream, eight oatmeal biscuits, and a donut. “I’d rather eat tasty food and live a shorter life,” he said.

So who would win?

There are generally three body types, Ectomorph, Mesomorph, and Endomorph.

Ectomorph is most known as the skinny or lanky type with a high metabolism

Mesomorph is often known as the muscular type, with a high muscle-to-fat ratio

Endomorph is known as the stocky type, smaller but with a wider build

When it comes to MMA, experts believe the best body type is usually the Mesomorph – the athletic type. This is because a Mesomorph body has the perfect balance of strength, endurance, and physical unpredictability.

A Mesomorph body type can generally become extremely good at any martial arts, giving them a wide skill set for fighting.

However, features of an Ectomorph and Endomorph body type can also have their advantages in the cage. This is usually down the longer body, arms, and legs, giving them an advantage in reach and height.

A spokesperson for Total Shape says: “Zuckerberg is more about hiking and high endurance activities that naturally build a leaner body. In contrast, Musk is more in favour of strength training and will have power in his corner. Therefore, when it comes down to who would win, it is agility versus strength.

“Competitors with high levels of agility continue to make their way to the top of the sport time and time again. An example being Conor McGregor, whose speed and agility has become gold standard.

“However, power in MMA is also a way of executing forceful movements rapidly, and is essential for successful striking and takedown attempts.

“When it comes down the ideal body type and general endurance and skill for cage fighting, Mark Zuckerberg would have the upper hand. With a high protein, health infused diet and demonstrative skills in mixed martial arts – he would most likely win.

“However, having a strength and longer reach can give a fighter a lead when it comes to forceful striking and making it more difficult for the opponent to strike back

“Therefore, with Musk’s body type leaning more towards an Endomorph, due to a broader, stockier build, his extra height could give him the upper hand. If he were to make it difficult for Zuckerberg to grapple and control earlier on in the fight, he could take the upper hand.

“Both strength and techniques are important in MMA. Whilst strength will always play a role in fighting, knowing how to strike, grapple, and ground fight well is a significant advantage.

“Placing both titans in a cage, Mark Zuckerberg would have the edge of agility and endurance needed to take Musk down, given Musk isn’t able to forcefully strike him earlier on in the fight.”