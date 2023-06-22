Network Security Analyst

Jun 22, 2023

Please note, only Port Elizabeth based candidates to apply.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related
  • Proven work experience as a Network Security Analyst, specifically vulnerability and regulations monitoring & monitoring and issues
  • Strong knowledge of network protocols, security architectures, and infrastructure components.
  • Familiarity with network security tools, such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and vulnerability assessment tools.
  • Proficiency in conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.
  • Experience with incident response, including threat detection, analysis, and mitigation.
  • Knowledge of security frameworks and standards
  • Understanding of regulatory requirements and data protection laws (e.g., POPIA).
  • Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor network traffic and security systems for potential threats and unauthorized access.
  • Analyze security incidents, identify root causes, and develop effective mitigation strategies.
  • Respond to security incidents promptly, investigate breaches, and implement remediation actions
  • Conduct regular vulnerability assessments to identify weaknesses in network infrastructure, systems, and applications
  • Manage and maintain security infrastructure, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Programming
  • Networking
  • Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • UI Frameworks

About The Employer:

Our international client in the IT industry is looking for Network Security Analyst to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.

Learn more/Apply for this position