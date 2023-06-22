Please note, only Port Elizabeth based candidates to apply.
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related
- Proven work experience as a Network Security Analyst, specifically vulnerability and regulations monitoring & monitoring and issues
- Strong knowledge of network protocols, security architectures, and infrastructure components.
- Familiarity with network security tools, such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and vulnerability assessment tools.
- Proficiency in conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.
- Experience with incident response, including threat detection, analysis, and mitigation.
- Knowledge of security frameworks and standards
- Understanding of regulatory requirements and data protection laws (e.g., POPIA).
- Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams
Responsibilities:
- Monitor network traffic and security systems for potential threats and unauthorized access.
- Analyze security incidents, identify root causes, and develop effective mitigation strategies.
- Respond to security incidents promptly, investigate breaches, and implement remediation actions
- Conduct regular vulnerability assessments to identify weaknesses in network infrastructure, systems, and applications
- Manage and maintain security infrastructure, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Programming
- Networking
- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- UI Frameworks
About The Employer:
Our international client in the IT industry is looking for Network Security Analyst to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.