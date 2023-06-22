Network Security Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Please note, only Port Elizabeth based candidates to apply.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related

Proven work experience as a Network Security Analyst, specifically vulnerability and regulations monitoring & monitoring and issues

Strong knowledge of network protocols, security architectures, and infrastructure components.

Familiarity with network security tools, such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, SIEM, and vulnerability assessment tools.

Proficiency in conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

Experience with incident response, including threat detection, analysis, and mitigation.

Knowledge of security frameworks and standards

Understanding of regulatory requirements and data protection laws (e.g., POPIA).

Ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams

Responsibilities:

Monitor network traffic and security systems for potential threats and unauthorized access.

Analyze security incidents, identify root causes, and develop effective mitigation strategies.

Respond to security incidents promptly, investigate breaches, and implement remediation actions

Conduct regular vulnerability assessments to identify weaknesses in network infrastructure, systems, and applications

Manage and maintain security infrastructure, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions.

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Computer Programming

Networking

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

UI Frameworks

About The Employer:

Our international client in the IT industry is looking for Network Security Analyst to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.

