Pick n Pay taps into the metaverse with Roblox

Pick n Pay is giving away 100-million Robux, the digital currency for the gaming platform Roblox, to registered Smart Shopper customers. It will also soon sell Roblox vouchers in rands, arguably the first South African retailer to do so.

With a reported 50-million or more daily active players worldwide, Roblox continues to grow in popularity as it allows players to create and share experiences with their friends. The game has seen its dedicated fans enthusiastically seek Robux, the in-game currency that unlocks a new level of excitement in the metaverse.

Pick n Pay will be giving away free Robux vouchers as part of its 56th birthday celebration. Customers will receive a 150 Robux voucher when buying two participating products and spending R1 000 in-store, online, on Pick n Pay Home, or through the Pick n Pay asap! or the Mr D app.

Customers need to swipe their registered Smart Shopper card at the till point or add it to their online accounts to qualify, and vouchers are limited to three per transaction.

From July, Pick n Pay customers will be able to choose how much they want to spend on Robux and pay in rands, buying Robux vouchers in denominations ranging from R35 to R3 000.

“If your tween or teenager is after a Tasmanian Tiger for Adopt Me or a Yuzi Kit for Bed Wars, you can tailor-make the required amount. This not only provides a safer alternative to purchasing vouchers online with a credit card; it makes an ideal gifting option and is great for budgeting, too,” says Mills.