Power BI Consultant at RecruiTech

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced professional to join their team as a Power BI Developer.

Responsibilities:

Know and understand how and when to recommend the Power BI platform

Plan and implement Power BI connections to data sources

Create views and aggregate data sets within data warehouses

Data Sourcing, including data connections, settings, queries, and query performance issues.

Clean, transform, and load data.

Plan and Implement Data Models & DAX

Recommend an efficient calculation method – via Power BI or Data Warehouse.

Analyze and validate results.

Design a data model, including table definitions, relationships, measures, hierarchies, cardinality, granularity, and performance considerations.

Develop a data model, including filtering, calculated tables/columns, and row-level security.

Create measures by using DAX for complex calculations, filters, time intelligence, statistics, etc.

Optimize model performance through aggregations and other methods.

Design Dashboards and Develop Visualizations/Reports

Plan and implement performance best practices.

Recommend and develop optimal visualizations for insightful, actionable business use.

Design dashboards based on visual analytics best practices and business requirements.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to design and iterate insightful dashboards.

Support User Acceptance Testing (UAT), performance testing, and deployment.

Develop robust visualizations/reports/dashboards with the full range of functionality.

Create dashboards including mobile access, Q&A, data alerts, and other features.

Enrich reports for usability, including drill-through, drilldown, slicers, and exports.

Deploy Assets and Maintain Access

Manage datasets including scheduled refreshes, group security, user access, dependencies, etc.

Create and manage workspaces including role assignments, app configuration, pipelines, subscriptions, promotion of content, and lifecycle strategy.

Requirements

4+ years’ experience as a Power BI developer

Microsoft Power BI certifications

Strong knowledge of Data Warehouses

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

