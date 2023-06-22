Project Manager

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential

Postgraduate qualification in project management

Minimum 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience

Minimum 6 years of project management experience

Minimum 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

Business analysis experience desirable

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Ability to organize, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives

Excellent time management skills.

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organization.

Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

