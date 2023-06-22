Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential
- Postgraduate qualification in project management
- Minimum 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience
- Minimum 6 years of project management experience
- Minimum 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
- Business analysis experience desirable
- Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
- Ability to organize, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
- Excellent time management skills.
- Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
- Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
- Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
- Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organization.
- Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
- Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
- Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
- PMP preferred certification an added advantage
