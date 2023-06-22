Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 22, 2023

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential
  • Postgraduate qualification in project management
  • Minimum 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience
  • Minimum 6 years of project management experience
  • Minimum 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
  • Business analysis experience desirable
  • Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
  • Ability to organize, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
  • Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
  • Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
  • Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organization.
  • Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
  • Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
  • Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
  • PMP preferred certification an added advantage

