Python Developer (Remote) (1-Year Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Python Developer with Backend Development experience is sought by a dynamic & growing NPO providing sustainable solutions to urban communities to fill a 1-Year Contract role with a view to possibly extend. Your role will include the design and development of software with a strong Microservices orientation mainly in Python, be involved in Pair Programming, Code Reviews and Coding Dojos. The ideal candidate must have CompSci theory knowledge such as networking, databases, algorithms, cloud computing with Python API development and proficiency in Microservices, Git, Docker, Kubernetes, Django, Flask, FastAPI, React, Bash & SQL.

DUTIES:

Design and develop software with a strong Microservices orientation – mainly in Python.

Participate in the definition of user stories, as well as in the estimation and planning of tasks.

Be part of a team that applies a continuous improvement model by doing Pair Programming, Code Reviews, etc.

Collaborate in the communities of practice in which we do Coding Dojos, open spaces, lightning talk, etc. in order to deepen, share and acquire knowledge about design principles, types of architecture and software development in general.

Bring code quality and good practices.

Interact and collaborate with sub-contractors and development partners to deliver high quality, robust systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing).

Experience as a Backend Software Engineer with a high level of proficiency in Python,API development and Microservices.

Version Control experience (Git preferred).

Experience setting up and deploying containerized environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred).

Experience in configuring and deploying a wide range of web applications (Django / Flask / FastAPI / React/ etc.).

Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment.

Proficiency in Bash scripting and Python.

SQL experience required.

Advantageous –

PostgreSQL experience.

Experience working with AWS, Heroku and Gitflow.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive, team-player, open-minded personality with a passion for open source, new technologies and agile software development.

Ability to communicate directly with peers, managers, and clients while leading development to a completed and successful solution.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Python

Developer

Remote

Learn more/Apply for this position