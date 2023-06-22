SAFe Scrum Master – Gauteng Sandton

Are you ready to embrace the Agile revolution?

Seeking a skilled Scrum Master to lead the charge. Based in Sandton, where innovation thrives.

Join our hybrid team, where flexibility derives.

Let’s unlock productivity and collaboration, and help our business strive!

Candidate Requirements

Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives

Assist with release planning and communication

Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams

Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements

Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress

Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals

Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization

Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination

Qualifications and Experience

5 years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies

Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe

Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable

SAFe or other project certifications highly desired

Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable

ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)

Desired Skills:

SAFe

Agile

Scrum

Kanban

Mobile product development

ITBM

Information Technology Business Management

Scrum Master

VersionOne

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

